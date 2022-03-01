TechnologyNomadix Inc. Releases Expanded Product Line Named Nomadix Networks
Technology

Nomadix Inc. Releases Expanded Product Line Named Nomadix Networks

By LODGING Staff
Man using a tablet — technology concept

LOS ANGELES—Nomadix Inc. announced its newly named and expanded product line: Nomadix Networks. Adding to its portfolio of internet gateways and guest-facing technologies, the company offers wireless access points, controllers, and LAN switches designed to comply with hospitality standards, including Marriott’s GPNS. Nomadix Networks enables hotels and multi-tenant operators to upgrade their infrastructure with WiFi 6 technology and meet the exponential internet and IoT growth demands while providing secure and easy management for properties.

The new product line is complementary with the rest of the Nomadix product portfolio, creating a single source for procurement and support. Nomadix Networks offers a choice of indoor, outdoor, and wall plate options to allow resellers and end customers to construct networks that meet their property needs.

“Our partners and customers have been using the Nomadix gateway family to manage their internet connectivity and bandwidth for many years and have repeatedly asked for an expanded product line to support their networks,” said Ted Helvey, chairman and CEO of Nomadix. “We are delighted to now be in a position to do so with the latest technology coupled with innovative pricing aimed at helping the industry through its recovery. This is a natural evolution for our company and aligns with our ‘better together’ strategy from both a business and technology perspective.”

The Nomadix Networks has flexible pricing for new products, for both capital budgets as well as a pure operating budget model with no upfront capital expenditures through select partners. The company will continue to collaborate and work closely with other networking vendors, giving hotels and multi-tenant properties a choice in their infrastructure solutions.

Previous articlePendry Newport Beach to Renovate and Open in Summer 2023
Next articleMarriott International Opens Milestone 8,000th Property
LODGING Staff

More AAHOACON 2021 Coverage

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

CLOSE

CLOSE
MORE STORIES
Samsung_StreamliningHospitality_eBook_741x490
Whitepapers & Reports

Get your free guide on digital transformation and the guest experience

Samsung -
Houston
Education and Training

University of Houston Conrad N. Hilton College Changes Name

LODGING Staff -