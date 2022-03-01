Pendry Newport Beach to Renovate and Open in Summer 2023

ORANGE COUNTY, California—Montage International and Eagle Four Partners announced plans for Pendry Newport Beach, a transformation of the former Fashion Island Hotel. Located near Fashion Island, one of Orange County’s shopping destinations, Pendry Newport Beach will debut as the brand’s third property in Southern California, following the opening of Pendry San Diego and most recently Pendry West Hollywood. Pendry Newport Beach will open in summer 2023.

“We have had incredible growth with Pendry this past year, opening hotels from coast to coast in some of America’s most vibrant destinations,” said Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman, and CEO, Montage International. “Now we have an irreplaceable location for Pendry Newport Beach, and an opportunity to bring the Pendry experience ‘home’ to Orange County where both the Montage and Pendry brands originated,” Fuerstman said.

“As local owners, we are thrilled to be the new stewards of the former Fashion Island Hotel at the heart of Newport Beach. We are dedicated to continuously investing in Newport Beach and elevating the hospitality experience of our neighbors and guests,” said Kevin Martin of Eagle Four Partners.

“We are grateful to the Irvine Company for entrusting us with this responsibility and sharing our vision as we collaborate with Montage International to create something extraordinary,” said Kory Kramer of Eagle Four Partners.

The Hotel will have 295 guestrooms, including 82 suites, each with floor-to-ceiling windows that open to balconies or patios with ocean, harbor, and bay views. The hotel will have three lounge, restaurant, and bar experiences—including a pool, sundeck, and cabanas, in addition to a private membership club focused on creating community, delivering experiences, and connecting people from different backgrounds and industries. Pendry Newport Beach will feature more than 14,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including an 8,710 square foot ballroom. The hotel will also have fitness and wellness experiences including a fitness center, Spa Pendry, featuring eight treatment rooms, and a comprehensive signature health, beauty, wellness, and relaxation program. The hotel interior design will be completed by Studio Munge, architecture by WATG, and landscape architecture by Burton Studio.

“It is an absolute thrill and honor to bring our vision for Pendry and new luxury to Newport Beach, the place we call home,” said Michael Fuerstman, co-founder and creative director, Pendry Hotels & Resorts. “Pendry Newport Beach will be a sophisticated, modern, and artistic luxury hotel for guests and locals, with an elevated dining, nightlife, wellness, and social scene, as well as a wholly original, one-of-a-kind community-focused social membership club. We look forward to creating a distinct destination within Newport Beach.”

With the hotel’s proximity to Fashion Island, the hotel will be for both domestic and international leisure guests, business travelers, families, and locals.