Nomadix Releases New WiFi Network Software for Large Scale Venues

LOS ANGELES—Nomadix Inc​. announced a new software release to enable its family of internet gateways to bring improvements to WiFi networks for large-scale venues that depend on internet access. The new functionality expands scalability, capacity, and availability for the WiFi network to support large conference centers, high-occupancy hotels, large apartment buildings, and student housing so they can offer simultaneous high-bandwidth activities without performance degradation.

Nomadix internet gateways offer patented bandwidth management and create guest WiFi experiences through their architecture. The new clustering module offered in the latest software release version 9.2 allows multiple gateways to be clustered to create a fully redundant solution, with load balancing, instant failure recovery, and increased capacity beyond the limits of a single gateway for both concurrent devices and internet bandwidth. Moreover, the solution does not require complex configuration, and tasks like finding an individual user across the cluster are straightforward.

“With the increased demand for IoT and smart technology, changes in guest internet habits, and the resurgence of events, large venues require uninterrupted internet connectivity capable of supporting large numbers of devices and increased bandwidth to create positive high-quality experiences,” said Vadim Olshansky, CTO of Nomadix Networks. “Continuing to build and enhance our products to align with the requests of our customers and the industry, our team developed the latest upgrade to further increase the capacity and resiliency known from our family of internet gateways.”

Reliable and fast WiFi is a requested amenity requirement when choosing where to stay, where to meet, or where to live. Guests, tenants, and meeting attendees can benefit from WiFi connectivity with any device setup, reducing troubleshooting calls to associates, and creating satisfaction and loyalty.