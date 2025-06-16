Nomadix Inc. Adds EG 5K to Its Suite of Internet Gateways

PLANO, Texas—​​Nomadix Inc​. announced the newest addition to its suite of internet gateways—the EG 5K. High-speed internet access (HSIA) remains a top requirement for hotels, residential buildings, and other shared spaces. Building on its legacy in the hospitality and multifamily sectors, Nomadix designed this new gateway to deliver WiFi to properties where many users share the same guest, visitor, or resident network.

Targeted at the midsize segment, the new rack-mountable EG 5K includes:

4 x 2.5 Gbps RJ45 Ethernet ports, configurable for either WAN or LAN connectivity

Support for up to 5 Gbps of internet bandwidth

Support for up to 5,000 simultaneously connected devices

Energy efficiency while offering higher performance

“Providing dependable and secure WiFi is no longer a luxury—it’s a baseline expectation for guests, visitors, and residents. As connectivity becomes more essential to daily life, it’s critical that networks are built to support both performance and security without compromise,” said Tammy Estes, chief product officer, Nomadix. “Our newest internet gateway, EG 5K, addresses new market opportunities and requirements with better efficiency and higher performance.”

Leveraging the same software as the rest of the EG gateways range, the EG 5K does not require new technical training and simplifies brand approval. This also means it is manageable from the cloud and packs the same features and functionalities, including optional modules: high availability, load balancing, native firewall, portals, PMS integration, Passpoint, EMS, cloud telephony, and more.