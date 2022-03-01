Marriott International Opens Milestone 8,000th Property

BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott International celebrated the opening of its 8,000th property—Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ, a 12-story property adjacent to Marriott International’s soon-to-open global headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland. The hotel opening signifies both a growth milestone for the company, as well as a moment in the Marriott story, as the company celebrates its 95th year. Marriott’s first lodging property, the Twin Bridges Marriott, opened in 1957 and was a four-story motor hotel in Arlington, Virginia.

“From the nine-seat root beer stand that my grandparents started nearly 95 years ago in downtown Washington, to the milestone opening of our 8,000th property, we have been fortunate to call this area our home,” said David Marriott, director and incoming chairman, Marriott International Board of Directors. “Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ reflects the continued transformation of the Marriott Hotels brand, and we are thrilled to embark on a new era of inspired travel and design with the opening of this hotel.”

Marriott Bethesda Downtown, owned by The Bernstein Companies and managed by Marriott International, is nearby the greater Washington, D.C. area with three culinary concepts, including Bethesda’s first high-rise rooftop bar.

Advertisement

Marriott Bethesda Downtown’s interiors have a palette of materials inspired by the region’s natural attributes. Stone and tiles reminiscent of local Bethesda bluestone quarries are at the hotel entrance leading to a grand staircase. Faceted mirrors and floor-to-ceiling windows are seen throughout the hotel, resembling reflections of the Potomac River.

Guestrooms and suites have multi-functional furniture, technology-enabled work surfaces with built-in universal adapters and UCS cords, and mirrors. The hotel has a fitness center with Peloton bikes, a second-floor library spotlighting local authors, and an art collection from the region’s talent throughout guestrooms and public spaces. A large-scale mural by multi-media artist Liz Collins is featured.

The hotel has five rooftop green spaces growing select ingredients for hotel menus and is designed to reduce pollution, save energy, and manage stormwater.

Food & Beverage

By Executive Chef Dupree Braswell, Marriott Bethesda Downtown is home to three food-and-drink concepts, each with its own identity, that showcase Maryland’s artisans and farmers through locally sourced ingredients and collaborations with local makers. The Greatroom lobby bar has seating that eliminates barriers between mixologist and guest. The hotel’s restaurant, Seventh State, a historical nod to Maryland entering the union, offers a menu with items such as the Panuozzo, a wood-fired folded sandwich handmade with pizza dough, and locally sourced ingredients. Hip Flask, Bethesda’s first high-rise rooftop bar, offers a menu with tableside presentations and an outdoor terrace. A standard across Marriott Hotels globally, M Club is a space reserved for hotel guests who are Marriott Bonvoy Elite and Club paying members.

Meeting Spaces

With nearly 8,000 square feet of event space, including an outdoor terrace overlooking downtown Bethesda, the hotel has spaces for meetings, corporate retreats, and social events. Floor-to-ceiling windows give natural light while design details such as cherry blossom light fixtures and watercolor carpets illustrate the region’s characteristics. Meeting rooms are named after destinations significant to the company’s history, such as “Twin Bridges,” Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta.

“Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ brings a fresh vision for hospitality to Bethesda’s burgeoning downtown district, with inspired spaces and locally crafted experiences,” said Katarina Burns, general manager, Marriott Bethesda Downtown at Marriott HQ. “We look forward to creating meaningful connections with our guests and community while serving as a hub for business and leisure travelers.”