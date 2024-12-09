DENVER, Colorado– Noble Investment Group announces the completion of renovations at two of its downtown Denver properties, the Homewood Suites by Hilton Denver Downtown-Convention Center and the Hampton Inn & Suites Denver Downtown-Convention Center. These multimillion-dollar renovations have enhanced the dual-property hotel to serve Denver’s mix of business and leisure travelers better.

The Homewood Suites by Hilton Denver Downtown-Convention Center now features more spacious and comfortable suites, enhanced with new furnishings and a modern aesthetic, designed to provide an inviting experience in the heart of downtown Denver.

The Hampton Inn & Suites Denver Downtown-Convention Center now features contemporary guestroom designs that blend comfort and convenience, with upgraded amenities including the fitness center and indoor pool that cater to business travelers and tourists alike. The hotel’s dining outlet – 550 Bar & Patio – has a fresh look and offers signature cocktails and bites in a welcoming setting.

Situated in Denver’s central business district, these hotels are connected with a shared lobby, and ideally located steps away from the convention center, Michelin-starred restaurants, and the Arts District. Combined, the hotels have nearly 10,000 square feet of event and meeting space.

The Homewood Suites by Hilton features 182 King Suites with full in-suite kitchens, tailored to offer a more comfortable and comprehensive stay. The Hampton Inn & Suites houses 120 total guestrooms, including 52 Queen guestrooms and 68 King bed guestrooms, designed to meet the needs of modern travelers.

“We are excited to promote the successful completion of these renovations, which not only enhance the guest experience but also demonstrate our commitment to the Denver community,” said Lee Ann Benavidez, SVP chief sales & services officer at VISIT DENVER. “Our partnership with these hotels plays a vital role in our mission to create a welcoming environment for all visitors to the city.”