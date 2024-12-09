SAVANNAH, Georgia–Set to open in early 2025, The Ann Savannah, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, will introduce a distinctive blend of modern comforts and timeless appeal to the heart of Savannah. Located within the vibrant Savannah Historic District, this all-suite, apartment-style boutique hotel will offer an ideal destination for both relaxation and exploration. Featuring spacious accommodations and a thoughtfully curated design, The Ann will provide a sophisticated home away from home for visitors and residents in one of the South’s most iconic destinations.

With a flexible range of lifestyle accommodations, The Ann Savannah will introduce a collection of 157 premium suites, including studios, one- to four-bedroom units, and lofts equipped to provide a spacious and comfortable setting, ideal for families, groups, and solo travelers alike. Blending modern amenities with a nod to the city’s historic character, The Ann’s accommodations will feature full-sized kitchens, in-room laundry, and pet-friendly living spaces, enhanced by original architectural elements such as exposed hardwood beams, columns, and ceilings.

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests to The Ann early next year as the first Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy property in the mainland United States,” said Marie Dalis-Brown, director of sales of The Ann Savannah. “With its thoughtfully designed spaces and prime location, the property will offer an exceptional destination where guests can enjoy distinctive hospitality, dining, and memorable experiences in the heart of the city.”

The Ann’s onsite restaurant, Little James, is set to become a favorite among both locals and visitors, offering a welcoming space for guests to gather and enjoy an all-day dining experience. Little James will open early with breakfast, scratch-baked pastries, and coffee, and remain open until late, serving nightcaps from a carefully crafted cocktail and zero-proof beverage program. Additional upscale offerings at The Ann will include a fitness center, bathed in natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a pool for leisure guests – all designed to foster social connection and relaxation. For those seeking an inspired place to work, The Malin, an upscale hospitality-driven workspace, founded and designed by SCAD alumni, is expected to open in Summer 2025 and will be located just across from The Ann.

Inspired by the city’s historic charm, The Ann’s central passageway is designed to reflect Savannah’s cobblestone streets, connecting guests to both the scenic Historic District and the surrounding vibrant creative hub. The hotel’s prime location puts world-class dining, iconic attractions and cultural landmarks right at guests’ doorsteps. Just steps away are celebrated destinations such as the picturesque River Street and the heart of downtown Savannah. Guests can easily explore the main campus of the Savannah College of Art and Design, access the Savannah Convention Center via a quick water taxi ride three blocks away or reach the Savannah/Hilton Head, International Airport, just an 18-minute drive away.