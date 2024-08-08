ATLANTA, Georgia—Noble Investment Group announced the acquisition of the Courtyard by Marriott Jacksonville Beach Oceanfront. Located on the shores of Jacksonville Beach, the hotel will undergo an enhancement to all hotel guestrooms and suites, public areas, and meeting and event spaces.

Jacksonville, Florida, is a growing city known for its business-friendly environment, walkable coastal community, recreational activities, and family-friendly atmosphere. The hotel’s oceanfront location offers access to Jacksonville Beach, the Jacksonville Beach Pier, Adventure Landing, and dining and shopping venues. The hotel provides access to the area’s demand generators, such as the Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Florida headquarters, and St. Johns Town Center.

“The greater Jacksonville market continues to exhibit the key macro trends we look for in cities that we believe will continue to outperform the broader economy,” said Dustin Fisher, senior vice president, Noble Investment Group. “This high-quality asset will undergo a meaningful upgrade, enabling the hotel to capitalize on the market’s depth and breadth of leisure, healthcare, corporate, and government demand.”