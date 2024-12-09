DALLAS, Texas—TPG Hotels & Resorts, one of the nation’s premier hospitality management firms, announced today it added the Sheraton McKinney Hotel to its managed portfolio. LXMI Capital recently acquired the property and chose TPG Hotels & Resorts to enhance operational efficiency, guest satisfaction, and overall asset performance.

The 187-room property features an outdoor pool, a fitness center, over 16,000 square feet of meeting space, and an 82-seat restaurant, The Sweetwater Bar & Grill.

“This is an exciting time for the Sheraton McKinney, and we are honored to bring our world-class management expertise to this property,” said Ben Perelmuter, President of TPG Hotels & Resorts. “Our team is committed to delivering exceptional results for ownership while providing a memorable and elevated guest experience. With McKinney’s continued growth and the significant demand drivers in this market, we are confident in the Sheraton McKinney’s bright future.”

The Sheraton McKinney is located at the intersection of US-75 and SH-121 in the thriving Dallas-Fort Worth market near TPG’s new headquarters. Guests will be conveniently located near North Dallas corporations, including Emerson Process Management and the Collin County Higher Education and Administration Center, Toyota Stadium, Z-plex, historic museums & the original city square. With a robust pipeline of new developments nearby, including the world-class $200-million Sunset Amphitheater adjacent to the property set to open in 2026, this property is poised to benefit from a surge in business and leisure travel.