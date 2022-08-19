myDigitalOffice Continues Momentum, Named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 List

BETHESDA, Maryland—myDigitalOffice (MDO) announced its rank on the annual Inc. 5000 List. Following a three-year run where the company grew by over 1,000 percent, MDO came in ranking 608 overall and is the sixth fastest-growing private company in the Travel and Hospitality segment.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest growing companies in the United States, especially in light of the economic headwinds that continues to impact our industry, is a testament to our team’s dedication and the resiliency of our amazing customers,” says MDO Founder and CEO, Ali Moloo. “We are honored to be part of this list of innovative companies, and I congratulate the entire myDigitalOffice family on this momentous achievement.”

Over the past few years, MDO has continued to expand within REITs; global hospitality brands; and hotel owner and operator groups such as Highgate, Hotel Equities, Commonwealth, and more. With over 5,000 hotels using MDO’s platform, the momentum is a testament to the company’s people, product, and process, and its customers’ business results. This year’s list is special because it shows organizations that have flourished amidst a challenging and unprecedented economic landscape.

“We’re excited to build on this momentum and continue to provide our customers with best-in-class hotel software that solves real-world problems.” Moloo shared.