HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Showing continued alignment with seasonal patterns, U.S. hotel performance fell slightly from the previous week, but showed improved comparisons with 2019, according to STR’s latest data through August 13, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance August 7-13, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 68.5 percent (down 4.6 percent)

ADR: $152.34 (up 15.8 percent)

RevPAR: $104.30 (up 10.5 percent)

Norfolk/Virginia Beach (up 0.4 percent to 80.1 percent) was the only Top 25 Market to report an occupancy increase over 2019.

Seattle (83.2 percent), Oahu Island (81.8 percent), and Norfolk/Virginia Beach (80.1 percent) led the major markets in absolute occupancy for the week.

Advertisement

San Diego posted the largest ADR gain over 2019 (up 33.5 percent to $236.65).

The steepest RevPAR deficit was in San Francisco (down 28.2 percent to $154.93).