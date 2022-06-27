myDigitalOffice Acquires Datavision Technologies

BETHESDA—myDigitalOffice (MDO) announced the acquisition of Datavision Technologies. Datavision’s hospitality BI platform provides a full view into hotel operations, letting customers create reports and dashboards that contain insights into operations and customer service levels. Datavision’s tools combined with MDO’s growing data lake position customers to access a data and reporting platform.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Datavision into the MDO family and couldn’t be more excited for our amazing customers, like Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, and for our industry as a whole,” said Ali Moloo, MDO founder and CEO. “Together, we are the global category leader for holistic hotel performance management.”

Datavision and myDigitalOffice customers will have the combined experience and strength of a global team of over 250 people providing support and offering over 250 hotel system integrations.

Datavision co-founder and CEO, and 2019 HFTP Hall of Fame inductee, Sudharshan Chary added, “For over two decades, Datavision has been a pioneer and a passionate advocate for business intelligence in the hospitality industry. Our guiding principles have always been to deliver class-leading insights coupled with the very best white glove service to our customers, who are distributed across the globe. Datavision and myDigitalOffice share the same customer-first philosophies, and we cannot think of a better time to join forces with the team at MDO to accelerate the evolution of the next generation of data analytics.”

Leveraging the alignment of myDigitalOffice and Datavision Technologies, hoteliers can automate reporting, benefit from real-time BI insights, and focus on hotel guests to suit their needs.