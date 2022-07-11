BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott Hotels, the signature flag of Marriott Bonvoy’s 30 hotel brands, furthers its partnership with TED through its educational arm TED-Ed, to debut their first-ever immersive experience outside of a TED conference. The rooms feature interactive activities integrated into the Marriott Hotels guestroom design. Recommended for families and friends ages seven and up, the San Francisco Marriott Marquis has the inaugural launch. Following the rooms’ release at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park and London Marriott Hotel County Hall will include the partnership later this summer. Each room experience will be live for three months at each location.

Recent social listening research conducted on behalf of Marriott saw a significant year-over-year uptick in searches for #themedrooms (up 106 percent) and “hotel rooms” and themed (up 65 percent), suggesting consumers are craving more distinct and inspiring hotel experiences.

For the themed rooms, the adventure starts upon entering the room. The room is a puzzle box waiting to be solved. Puzzle elements have been hidden within the décor; solving them all will lead guests to a finale and series of surprises and rewards. The puzzles have also been customized to the three destinations, featuring and celebrating local landmarks, culture, and more. Guests can uncover hidden messages, hunt for puzzle pieces, and experience elements of the room in unexpected ways. The room’s Curiosity Journal’ serves as the guide and connection to the in-room journey, with hints available in case guests need a helping hand. When the final challenge has been completed, guests receive a certificate of completion and can celebrate with a complimentary dessert in the hotel’s restaurant.

“Marriott Hotels has always been a place where guests can be inspired at every corner of their experience and we’ve taken that to the next level with TED’s award-winning educational arm TED-Ed,” said Jason Nuell, senior vice president, premium brands, Marriott International. “This one-of-a-kind adventure further fosters the notion for our guests to stay curious in their travels, opening their minds beyond a typical overnight stay, and propel them to explore the destination with renewed desire to learn something new.”

Décor elements have been layered onto Marriott Hotels’ residential guestroom design to create a blended experience, with everyday hotel items serving as keys to unlock clues to help guests progress through the immersive space. Drawing inspiration from the hotel’s destination, the rooms have drawings by illustrator and artist Caleb Morris, who founded ‘Welcome to the Neighborhoods’—an art series focused on creating connections between people and cities all over the world. In addition, throughout the room, guests will discover various moments as well as a guide of local travel recommendations curated by Marriott Hotels and TED, which encourage exploration beyond the guestroom—from the architecture of San Francisco to the culture of Bangkok and the history of London. Guests will be able to take home some mementos, such as the travel guide.

“Watching millions of people view and share TED-Ed’s educational animated videos online every day is a profoundly rewarding experience for our team of creators,” said TED-Ed’s founding and executive director, Logan Smalley. “What really excites me about our partnership with Marriott Hotels, though, is that it will enable families throughout the world, for the first time ever, to experience a totally unique version of TED-Ed in person. I think everyone who participates will gain, in the most tantalizingly fun way possible, a deeper understanding and appreciation of TED-Ed and their destination, and I’m grateful to Marriott Hotels for making that possible.”

Marriott Hotels has a global partnership with TED. The relationship began in 2016 by distributing TED Talks and TED Fellows Salons, blogs, and original quotes to hotel guests worldwide, and has continued every year with new elements of the partnership. Travelers staying at Marriott Hotels have access to content curated by TED, with selected themes that are topical and relevant to guests including innovation, travel, entrepreneurship, and more. Specifically, new TED-Ed content will now be available at hotels with video-based lessons that vary by subject and age.