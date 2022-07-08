Knowland: Meetings and Events Data Rebounds for June 2022

ARLINGTON, Virginia—Knowland released its monthly meetings and events data for June reporting a significant increase of 334 percent over June 2021. June 2022 rebounded from May 2022 with a 16.6 percent increase month over month.

Average attendees per event continue to outpace 2019: The average number of attendees per event for June 2022 was 117, compared to 59 in June 2021 and 89 in June 2019.

Average space used per person lower than 2019: The average space used in June 2022 was 3,073 square feet. Meetings in June 2021 averaged 2,509 square feet and 3,710 square feet in June 2019. Proportionally from a per person perspective, 2022 meeting space used averaged 26 square feet per person as opposed to 42 square feet per person in 2021 and 42 square feet per person in 2019.

Top five market growth compared to May 2022: The top five growth markets compared to May (in order) in June were Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Cleveland, and Salt Lake City.

Corporate meetings continue as the dominant segment: The corporate segment represents 62.2 percent of meeting and event business with technology, healthcare, and financial/banking taking the lead as the largest industry groups. From a recovery standpoint compared to June 2019 levels, online retailer, urban infrastructure, sports entertainment/media, packing/shipping, and tobacco are the segments at the highest level of recovery capture in June of 2022.

Kristi White, chief product officer, Knowland, said, “June continued the growth we have seen in the past few months. Typically, there is a minor decline in event volume from May to June. So a 16.6 percent growth month-over-month illustrates the continuing strength of recovery for the United States. Additionally, the biggest growth appeared in the Top 25 Markets and smaller markets outside the tier-one cities which indicates growth is being seen all across the country and not just in the biggest metro areas.”