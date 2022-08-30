COLUMBIA, South Carolina—Marriott Columbia announced the completion of its guestrooms and suites renovation. Owned and managed by Columbia Sussex, the Marriott Columbia is located in downtown Columbia, which encompasses a 36-block area and is minutes from the State Capital, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, historic homes, and Bull Street Stadium. Columbia also is home to the University of South Carolina and has hosted Southeast Conference football teams, fans, and performers at Colonial Life Arena and Township Auditorium from Bob Dylan to Elton John.

Groups of all sizes and leisure travelers visiting the area as a destination will find more than 50 restaurants, shopping, an old country store, and arts and cultural attractions including 36 properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places, independent films at the Nickelodeon Theatre, and the Columbia Museum of Art.

Marriott Columbia has a blend of Southern and urban style. The full-service hotel offers Southern cuisine in its Midlands restaurant and adjoining lounge and has 24,000 square feet of meetings spaces that accommodate groups ranging anywhere from five to 800 people.

The hotel’s room renovations mirror Columbia’s first neighborhood, from a nod to its history and culture, to nature and the metropolitan lifestyle of the city. All 300 guestrooms, including the Governor’s Suite, Parlor Suites, Jr. Suites, and Balcony Suites, have been renovated to reflect the new design. The complete redesign of the hotel’s guestrooms included the appointment of new furniture and furnishings.

Artwork and furnishings complement the focus on the area’s roots with materials and amenities. The rooms and suites have neutral color palettes with pops of blue and grey hues, juxtaposing natural wood and metal materials with designs and artistic focal points.

Additionally, each guestroom is designed for rest and productivity with architectural framing, contrasting finishes, and solutions to enhance a guest’s stay, such as:

Wall outlets, lamp outlets, and nightstands outfitted with USB ports for multiple electronic devices

Wi-Fi and a desk with a workspace and plug-in panels

Flat-panel TVs with the Marriott Entertainment Package, including cable and movie channels

In-room coffee bar

Mirrors, including back-lit vanity mirror and full-length mirrors

The Marriott Columbia has three concierge levels and a Concierge Lounge. Concierge-level guests can have turn-down service upon request and access to the Concierge Lounge, which has expanded continental breakfast and evening hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and bar service.

Marriott Columbia has implemented a number of health guidelines and safety measures to allow people to feel comfortable traveling, including the option for a contactless stay, social events designed to allow for social distancing, restrictions on fitness center capacity, housekeeping access to guestrooms, and thorough cleaning and sanitation protocols throughout the property that follow Marriott International’s Commitment to Clean standards.