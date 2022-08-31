Pacifica Hotels Opens Hotel Virginia Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, California—Pacifica Hotels unveiled the latest addition to its portfolio with the debut of Hotel Virginia Santa Barbara, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The property opens its doors after a remodel and rebrand, offering 61 guestrooms and suites.

“We are excited for the opening of Hotel Virginia Santa Barbara as we continue our partnership with Tapestry Collection by Hilton,” said John Pedlow, chief operating officer at Pacifica Hotels. “Santa Barbara is such a special destination, and this hotel will truly immerse guests in all that the California coastal lifestyle has to offer.”

The property includes personalized services, experiences, and dining alongside complimentary WiFi. The hotel has a new on-site eatery Brisa Café + Bar, which serves coastal comfort dishes including an acai bowl and a breakfast burrito. For those on the move, Brisa Café + Bar has grab-and-go options, cold-pressed juices, and a focus on coffee culture with selections from local roasters.

Designated by the city of Santa Barbara as a local landmark in March 2000, the hotel combines the history of two buildings within the now single structured property. Hotel Virginia Santa Barbara, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 hotel brands.