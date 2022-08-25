New York Marriott Marquis Completes Renovation

New York Marriott Marquis, part of Marriott Hotels, announced the completion of an extensive renovation. Situated in Times Square, the transformation includes newly designed guestrooms, restaurants, public spaces, as well as meeting and events spaces.

“New York Marriott Marquis is the heartbeat of our Marriott Hotels brand, inclusive of more than 600 properties around the world,” said Drew Iddings, vice president and global brand leader, Marriott Hotels. “With the completion of this captivating redesign, we continue to build momentum for the brand’s evolution and modern appeal that is tailormade for our renowned, wonderful hospitality to empower guests’ every pursuit.”

Opened in 1985 amid the rejuvenation of Times Square, New York Marriott Marquis’ location provided inspiration for architecture and interior design firms Stonehill Taylor, which oversaw the redesign of the hotel’s public and event spaces, and Sawyer & Company, which led the design of the guestrooms and suites. Both firms drew from the billboard lights experienced by visitors to Times Square, in addition to Stonehill Taylor centering the hotel’s renovation design concept on the theme of “Kaleidoscope of Energy.”

“The reflections, flow of energy, and vivacity that encapsulate Times Square were central references for this project,” said Sara Duffy, principal at Stonehill Taylor. “We fed off the spirit of the hotel’s surroundings while simultaneously constructing a comfortable, rejuvenating stay for guests. The end result was a design that perfectly balances elegant playfulness and interactive experiences with flexible and varied seating, strategically open yet distinctive zones, and an artful New York theme that carries throughout the hotel.”

Upon arrival to the eighth-floor lobby, visitors will find a reoriented space designed for an arrival experience. The hotel’s reception desks have been moved from the south side to the north side of the hotel, opening the northernmost wall to natural light with installed waved glass. Reception desks are now separated by archways made of wood paneling, and a lit acrylic 3-D sculpture by Parachilna sits on a plinth along with Kaleidoscope-inspired New York City artwork by Kalisher.

Each of the hotel’s 1,971 spacious guestrooms have been updated with a design complemented by local accents, including mounted televisions; expanded closets; walk-in showers; and platform beds. The storage and floor space set these rooms apart from standard city accommodations, and a neutral color palette joined by bright accents centers guests. Additionally, through the global partnership with Marriott Hotels and TED, guests will continue to have access to in-room TED content.

In addition to the hotel’s redesign, New York Marriott Marquis has now partnered with the Union Square Hospitality Group and Union Square Events on the food and beverage concepts at three updated restaurants, as well as the catering for hotel events.

Broadway Lounge’s menu centers around flavors and has wood-fired pizzas, snacks, and cocktails. To either side of Broadway Lounge is Perch, the venue’s outdoor terrace. Under the ninth floor is Revel & Rye Bar and Restaurant. Reminiscent of an old-school whiskey bar, Revel & Rye provides an atmosphere with over 20 wines by the glass, an American whiskey list, and a New York-themed dining menu. The bar is fitted with linear piped lighting that flows from the bar back onto a metallic gold ceiling. The lights of Times Square have also been brought indoors with two large LED “billboards” positioned on either side of the restaurant.

The newly redesigned M Club—reserved for Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite, Titanium Elite, and Ambassador Elite members and paying guests—the lounge has a library, business support center, seating such as communal worktables and banquettes, and charging stations for electronic devices. A complimentary full buffet breakfast is offered, along with a “Grab & Go” station.

The hotel also has an Atrium Greatroom lobby, the hub of the hotel that serves as a social gathering place for both day and night. The décor and layout provide guests with a space to relax, collaborate with colleagues, or grab a night cap.

On the hotel’s ninth floor, The Terrace was expanded to serve as an additional functional event space with streetlamp-inspired lighting. Meeting spaces and pre-function event spaces on floors three through seven, including the Broadway Ballroom and Marquis Theatre foyer, have newly designed carpets and wall coverings. The largest ballroom stage in the city, The Broadway Ballroom, has a new sound system, which extends to the balconies and wings.

“We are thrilled to unveil the reimagined New York Marriott Marquis, which both honors the hotel’s history and celebrates its place in modern New York City,” said Dan Nadeau, area general manager and general manager of New York Marriott Marquis. “This marks a new milestone where we have always been an iconic fixture. Now we’re welcoming travelers back to New York with a fresh and exciting slate of events, facilities, and design to help turn the page on our newest chapter.”