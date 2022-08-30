Hotel Saint Clair Rebrands and Relaunches

CHICAGO—Located in Chicago, Hotel Saint Clair announced its relaunch. Housed in a building dating back to the 1920s, the hotel has reimagined interior spaces, an art-inspired lobby, The Hot Coffee Shop, and Curfew. Built in 1926 and originally opened as the Hotel Eastgate, the building features Spanish Revival-style architecture and a brick façade. Taking inspiration from the building’s origins, it has been rebranded as The Hotel Saint Clair.

With interior spaces designed by Barker Nestor Architecture & Design, the hotel’s common areas have wooden accent walls, industrial ceilings, pendant lights, a live wall, mosaic tile, and seating areas. The lobby has a gallery wall complemented by plants and greenery; it flows directly into Curfew, the hotel’s new restaurant. Operated by Fabio Viviani, Curfew offers a fusion of a lounge with a dining experience. The bar area has floor-to-ceiling windows, communal tables, and booths, along with a patio for al fresco dining during the summer months. Curfew’s menu is a blend of small, shareable plates with classics developed from family recipes with a modern twist.

Guests can also get breakfast from The Hot Coffee Shop, offering beverages, smoothies, and baked goods throughout the day. Room service is available from Curfew as well, offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner options.

All 206 guestrooms at Hotel Saint Clair have a modern aesthetic, including Italian Aqua Mellis bath amenities, gel fiber pillows, and textured linens.

Hotel Saint Clair offers access to the Gold Coast, Theater, and Financial Districts. Lake Michigan beaches and parks are located a few blocks east of the hotel, and the McCormick Place Convention Center is 3.5 miles away.