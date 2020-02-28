Look Out! Helping Guests Be More Aware of Their Surroundings

Guests rarely encounter the housekeeping attendants who clean their accommodations, maintain the hotel’s public areas, and process the hotel’s laundry. The majority of this work is completed behind the scenes or when guests are otherwise occupied. Such seamless service can sometimes cause guests to lose perspective and fail to appreciate housekeeping’s efforts. Worse, they may fail to identify potential dangers to themselves.

Below are two ways hoteliers can help guests be more aware of their surroundings, and ensure a higher level of safety for everyone at the property.