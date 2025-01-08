Housekeeping’s Contribution to Sustainability

There are many habits that any housekeeping department can adopt to contribute to their hotel’s sustainability efforts. While many of these initiatives seem like common sense, they may be overlooked or never implemented. Examples include the following:

Turn Off Lights: Train room attendants to always turn off the lights when leaving a guestroom. Consider installing a card key lighting switch that requires those entering the room to insert their room key into a light switch slot near the door to activate most outlets. This system prevents occupants from leaving the lights and television on after they depart.

Reset the HVAC: Room attendants should always reset the heat or air-conditioning thermostat to standby mode when departing an unoccupied guestroom. Alternatively, consider installing thermostats with a built-in occupancy sensor, which automatically raises or lowers guestroom temperatures based on seasonality and occupancy status.

Open/Close the Drapes Seasonally: When servicing guestrooms, housekeepers should open draperies during colder months to take advantage of sunlight to warm the guestroom. In warmer months, draperies should be closed during the day to minimize sunlight heat absorption and the need for frequent air-conditioning.

Control Water Flow: Room attendants should not leave the water running when cleaning sinks, tubs, or showers and turn it on only when rinsing the surfaces. Install water-saving toilets, low-flow aerators in sinks, and low-flow shower heads. Have Engineering replace the toilet flapper valves and sink/shower aerator valves annually to prevent leaks and calcium and ore deposit buildup.

Also consider implementing the following sustainable practices:

Linen Reuse Program: Nowadays, many hotels have rolled out a bed and bath linen reuse program to save on water, sewage, and labor expenses. This gives the guest a choice to opt-out by not rehanging their towels or calling to request fresh bed linens daily.

Intermittent Guestroom Cleaning: Many limited-service and select-service hotels choose to offer guestroom cleaning for stayover rooms every two to three days, instead of daily. It is essential to advise guests of this practice on a hotel’s reservation webpage, at check-in, and in the guestroom.

Reduced Plastic Usage: Consider eliminating single-use amenities such as shampoos, conditioners, and body wash. Instead, offer these amenities via refillable, large-format bottles in the guestroom shower or tub. The caveat, though, is that housekeeping must visually check these bottles to ensure they are full when servicing every checked-out guestroom.