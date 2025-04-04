LG Launches Commercial Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for Hotels

LINCOLNSHIRE, Illinois—LG Electronics USA has introduced a commercial-grade autonomous vacuum cleaning device, developed in collaboration with the Marriott Design Lab. The LG Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is available now to the hospitality industry following implementation pilots at Marriott International properties.

“This is a prime example of how our collaboration with the Marriott Design Lab is advancing innovation for the entire industry,” said Michael Kosla, senior vice president, LG Electronics USA. “The LG Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is a robust, user-friendly vacuum cleaning solution that hotel associates can operate, providing the best possible automated vacuum cleaning of floors in corridors and meeting spaces. With demand increasing for commercial robotic vacuum cleaners and other innovations, we look forward to working with the Marriott Design Lab to bring a whole range of innovations to market.”

The LG Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is designed to meet the demands of commercial environments, such as hotels and resorts, and it can clean expansive areas like banquet spaces and guestroom corridors overnight. Equipped with LiDAR and Vision Fusion SLAM sensor technology to measure distance, this robot provides efficient cleaning based on a custom map tailored to each hotel and minimizes guest disruption.

Its three-liter capacity dustbin handles larger debris, such as paper scraps, using two cleaning methods: suction and sweeping. The robot comes with a multi-language mobile application and a cloud-based management platform to allow real-time access to cleaning progress, battery level, location, and other data points allowing hotel operators to manage multiple units within a building simultaneously. It also generates statistical data based on cleaning history.

“The LG Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is the result of collaboration between Marriott Design Lab and LG as we leverage a shared dedication to reimagining hospitality operations. By working together to develop and test new technologies and solutions, we aim to help hospitality associates work smarter and deliver innovations to market that will benefit the entire hospitality industry,” said Robert Guidice, chief global operations officer for Marriott International.

The Marriott Design Lab serves as a research and development hub for technology products and services that can be integrated into daily hotel operations to save energy, increase operational efficiency, and encourage customer loyalty. This alliance builds on LG’s long history as an approved Marriott International vendor and leading provider of hotel televisions to Marriott properties across various brands.