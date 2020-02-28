CHICAGO — Alliance Hospitality this week announced its conversion of the Delta by Marriott Chicago North Shore Suites into a Renaissance Hotel. The Renaissance Chicago Glenview Suites will officially open on March 4, 2020. The property underwent a $10 million renovation in 2017, as it was converted from Wyndham to Delta, upon its acquisition by Glenview Investors-Hotel LLC.

The property includes more than 14,000 square feet of meeting space, an indoor pool, and a 1,000-square-foot fitness center. Food and beverage options include an onsite Starbucks and Bourbon Kitchen & Tap Restaurant. The restaurant, which was previously open for breakfast and dinner, will now be open for lunch as well.

The restyling plans for the Renaissance Chicago Glenview Suites include a revamped restaurant menu centering on healthier options, a new Renaissance Club Lounge, and new programming via RLife LIVE events, through which the hotel will host local talent in music, food, drinks, and the arts. In addition, Alliance Hospitality has forged a partnership with the Glenview Hanger One Foundation and its Naval Air Station Glenview Museum to showcase historic photographs. The Renaissance will also have a Navigator on staff to help guests discover Glenview and surrounding Chicagoland.

“We’re excited to continue the evolution of this property,” said Rolf Tweeten, chairman of the board for Alliance Hospitality. “This new brand offers an opportunity to better cater to the expectations of our guests who are familiar with the high-service standards and lifestyle components of a Renaissance. We believe this transition will be enthusiastically welcomed by our guests, our staff, and the local business community.”

The property is visible from Interstate 294 and is close to Abt Electronics, Allstate World Headquarters, CVS Caremark, Astellas Pharma US, and Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Nearby attractions include The Grove National Historic Landmark, The Glen Town Center, Kohl Children’s Museum, and Glenview Ice Center, which is slated to re-open in September 2020.

