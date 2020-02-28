SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — HCW, a real estate development company with offices in Arizona and Missouri, has broken ground on Caesars Republic Scottsdale, Caesars’ first non-gaming hotel in the United States. HCW, which has developed more than $2 billion in real estate in the last 23 years, has teamed up with Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Macerich to bring the 265-room luxury brand hotel to Scottsdale, Ariz.

The hotel will be located at Scottsdale Fashion Square on the southeast corner of Goldwater Blvd. and Highland Ave. Caesars Republic Scottsdale will be operated by HCW Hospitality and Aimbridge Hospitality of Plano, Texas. Caesars Entertainment will license its brand, serve as an advisor on design elements, and integrate its Caesars Rewards loyalty network.

“We are thrilled to be breaking ground for the highly anticipated Caesars Republic Scottsdale,” said Richard Huffman, CEO and president of HCW. “Upon its opening in Fall 2021, the hotel will offer a dynamic destination experience to both locals and visitors traveling from afar. Caesars Republic Scottsdale will be a new kind of lifestyle hotel experience.”

Advertisement

Giada De Laurentiis—celebrity chef, author, philanthropist, and TV personality—will bring her extensive culinary background to Scottsdale with the opening of two new restaurants, Luna by Giada and Pronto by Giada, at Caesars Republic Scottsdale.

“I’m excited to bring my brand to Scottsdale with the opening of an all-new restaurant concept, Luna by Giada, as well as my fast-casual eatery, Pronto,” said De Laurentiis. “I’m looking forward to combining my food and atmosphere with the unique flair of Scottsdale and the southwest. My restaurants are a reflection of me, my family, and my home, and I can’t wait to share that with guests and locals.”

Luna by Giada will have outdoor seating and views of Camelback Mountain. Luna’s menu will embrace De Laurentiis’ Roman heritage and her passion for Italian cooking with California and Mediterranean influences. With fresh, local ingredients, the restaurant will create a new take on traditional Italian cuisine while staying true to classic favorites. Pronto by Giada will offer her signature Italian fare and a unique blend of coffee offerings in a casual café format. The cuisine will include the same fresh ingredients and be prepared in an abbreviated time for guests on the go.

Caesars Republic Scottsdale’s contemporary 11-story glass structure will pay homage to Las Vegas, incorporating stone and faux wood accents to complement the adjacent luxury residential developments and the newly constructed luxury entrance to Scottsdale Fashion Square.

“Scottsdale Fashion Square and the new Caesars Republic Scottsdale are a natural fit,” said Ed Coppola, president of Macerich. “The addition of this exciting new hotel is part of the next phase of development for our high-end, mixed-use property, which will also include Class A offices and upscale residences to bring even more energy to Scottsdale.”

Scottsdale Fashion Square, owned and operated by Macerich, recently underwent a redevelopment and retail remix with its new luxury wing, technology wing, and a new collection of food and beverage concepts.

The hotel will also have an elevated pool lounge and dining concept, Seven (SVN), on its seventh floor offering views of the surrounding mountains and Arizona sunsets. SVN will serve a light poolside food menu with craft cocktails and nightlife experience open to the public. SVN, operated by the Riot Hospitality Group of Scottsdale, will also offer bookings for private events.

For special events, Caesars Republic Scottsdale will house a 7,000-square-foot, column-free ballroom with 34-foot sliding glass doors, which open onto the lawn for outdoor events, hosting up to 600 people. The ballroom is divisible into four sections and can host banquets of up to 500 people.

The hotel project team currently includes BRP Architects of Springfield, Missouri; Studio 11 Interior Design from Dallas, Texas; and Layton Construction in Phoenix, Arizona.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE