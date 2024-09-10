HOUSTON, Texas—WorldVue announced that it will be the designated in-room entertainment provider for Loews Hotels & Co properties by 2027. Four additional properties will be implemented this year, with the rest to follow throughout 2025 and beyond. Loews Hotels will eventually deploy the WorldVue HUB within its guestrooms

This new offering represents an advancement in in-room entertainment for New York-based Loews Hotels. WorldVue HUB will be integrated into 26 hotels over the next three years, including eight properties in Orlando, Florida. WorldVue first deployed the HUB platform at the Loews Arlington Hotel in early 2024 as a pilot property.

“We look forward to servicing every property within Loews Hotels & Co, a name that truly stands out for its exceptional service and dedication to customer satisfaction,” said David Goldstone, executive vice president and chief revenue officer at WorldVue. “At WorldVue, we are passionate about delivering top-notch service, providing Loews a dedicated contact in every department to ensure every installation and ongoing support is treated with urgency and consistency.”

WorldVue HUB is an in-room entertainment solution designed to enhance the brand and meet guests’ expectations, offering an experience tailored to guest preferences. From patented secured casting, streaming apps, events calendar, guest messaging, in-room checkout, live streaming of events, system integrations, and more, WorldVue HUB helps hotel properties build brand loyalty.

Loews Hotels and WorldVue have been working together to integrate systems, Delphi, and Cendyn, to implement automatic updates within the HUB digital compendium. These integrations will optimize processes and ensure data consistency by property such as providing groups with zoning and personalities, automatically updating property amenity information, corporate event displays, and more.