NewcrestImage acquired the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Columbus Downtown in Ohio. The deal was brokered by Hunter Hotel Advisors, with Senior Vice Presidents Tim Osborne and Spencer Davidson representing the institutional seller.

“This acquisition underscores our continued appetite for transactions that offer strong growth potential in both market share and asset value,” said Mehul Patel, managing partner and CEO, NewcrestImage.

The 15-floor DoubleTree Suites has 194 all-suite guestrooms with some of the largest square footage of any hotel in the Columbus market. Each suite is for both corporate and leisure travelers and offers two rooms for separate living, sleeping, and kitchenette areas.

“The DoubleTree deal marks the second transaction of a full-service, value-added hotel that Hunter has successfully closed in the past three months and we have our eyes on several others,” said Davidson. “This trend echoes the continuing demand for high-quality assets in dynamic markets, and we’re thrilled to have facilitated this deal with a buyer who is poised to enhance the property’s value and appeal.”

The DoubleTree is near the Ohio State Capital complex and the Greater Columbus Convention Center and is just two miles from Ohio State University and seven miles from Columbus International Airport. Amenities include concierge services, a business center, a fitness center, a lounge, and a full-service restaurant. The property also offers almost 7,000 square feet of flexible conference space.