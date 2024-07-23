WorldVue Signs Agreement to Acquire Cabling Solutions

HOUSTON, Texas—Hospitality technology solutions providers WorldVue and Cabling Solutions, LLC have announced they have signed an agreement that marks their commitment to designing and building hotel infrastructure. For nearly fifty years in business, WorldVue has been a provider of video, wireless connectivity, and professional services to hotels, residential properties, and enterprises worldwide.

Robert Grosz, president and chief operating officer, WorldVue, said, “Our mission is to help guest-centric real estate venues leverage digital technology to evolve the lives of those who work, live, and enjoy these built environments. Behind every great digital experience is a foundation of cabling and fiber optic infrastructure. Cabling Solutions is a market leader in designing and building this infrastructure at scale.”

Specializing in IT infrastructure project design, deployment, and management for the hospitality industry, Cabling Solutions designs solutions that are approved by vendors and hotel chains, using decades of industry experience on its team.

“This is a very exciting milestone for the company,” said Lori Brown, founder, Cabling Solutions. “WorldVue is an ideal partner to align with as we scale the quantity of projects without sacrificing quality. Our well-established presence and experience in building infrastructure for hospitality provides immense synergies for both our current and prospective clients.”

“Our strategic alliance with Cabling Solutions follows significant demand from our clients to deliver the best possible infrastructure products,” added Grosz. “We cannot be prouder to have the dynamic and trusted team led by Matt and Lori Brown join us.”

The alliance includes an acquisition of minority ownership of Cabling Solutions, establishing a funding vehicle to fuel scaling for growth, an operating arrangement that gives Cabling Solutions both the autonomy to do what they do while allowing them access and leadership influence over the WorldVue operating platform, and sets the stage for WorldVue to invest in the future.