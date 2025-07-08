6 Best Practices for Efficient and Secure WiFi Service

Fast, reliable, and secure WiFi connectivity is essential to guest satisfaction at hotels of all types and chain scales, and there are many aspects to achieving a high service quality. Richard Wagner, director of certification and compliance at Nomadix, an ASSA ABLOY company, shares six tips for hotel operators looking to optimize this crucial aspect of the guest experience.
1Choose a Quality WiFi Network Company
Establishing a great WiFi service begins with partnering with a great network provider. According to Wagner, the qualities that a hotelier should consider when selecting a vendor are (a) years of operation, (b) a responsive support organization, (c) continued development of new versions of the access points, and (d) consistent interface and functionality across both cloud-based and appliance-based controllers.
2Ensure Network Reliability at the Design Phase
Network designers must avoid several key mistakes that can compromise WiFi reliability and coverage. Examples Wagner cited include: (a) no redundancy of core LAN components, (b) LAN edge devices that support the wireless infrastructure have insufficient capacity to handle the WiFi traffic, (c) no UPS backup for critical network components, and (d) insufficient number of access points to cover large events.
3Rely on the Support Organization for Network Management
While many network suppliers have built-in monitoring capabilities and some even use AI to predict network failures, Wagner maintained that “without a centrally managed support organization that is responsive to managing all aspects of the network (including services, e.g., DHCP and critical applications), no amount of monitoring and reporting will result in a reliable network.”
4Implement the Latest Security Tools
Wagner suggested that hoteliers consider implementing one or more of the following: Passpoint for guests and associates, 802.1x for devices (e.g., handhelds, IP phones), and segmentation of users and applications via either firewalls or VLANs.
5Upgrade in Phases When on a Budget
Periodic network upgrades are essential to optimal network performance and coverage, but budget limitations can preclude a property-wide upgrade. In that case, “it is generally recommended that they upgrade LAN and wireless components using a phased approach,” Wagner said. “For example, one year, upgrade the core switch and high traffic edge switches. Next year, upgrade wireless in high-traffic areas. Upgrading of the wireless in guestrooms could wait for follow-on years.”
6Streamline the Guest Interface
“The implementation of Passpoint or Open Roaming can provide guests with a seamless and secure connection to the wireless network, while at the same time providing the hotelier with detailed information on guests’ access to the network at all hotels in their brand,” Wagner explained. “Another option would be to provide a hotel-branded portal that allows the guests to access the network using their name or loyalty number.”