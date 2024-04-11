NEW YORK—Loews Hotels & Co debuted its Free Spirited by Loews Hotels program. Free Spirited by Loews Hotels will provide hotel bar programming for those who choose to imbibe less or not at all. The brand creates environments designed to accommodate guests of all ages, abilities, and lifestyles. With this program, Loews Hotels will showcase its on-site mixology by crafting libations focusing on locally sourced ingredients and different flavor combinations.

“At Loews Hotels, we recognize that our guests have varying preferences when it comes to beverage choices, and we are dedicated to providing an inclusive and elevated experience for all,” said Mark Weiss, senior vice president food and beverage at Loews Hotels & Co. “Free Spirited by Loews Hotels underscores our commitment to innovation and guest-centricity, and we are looking forward to showcasing our properties’ mixology teams and their expertise.”

Beyond the bar, Free Spirited by Loews Hotels will integrate into catering and event planning, offering a selection of non-alcoholic beverages like their alcoholic counterparts. Moreover, this program will be infused into brand-wide programming throughout the year, such as the brand’s annual Summerfest, further fulfilling the holistic approach to preference accommodation.

Beverage selections will differ at each property, reflecting the availability of local suppliers, popular flavors in the region, and the creativity of the mixologists. Guests can expect options across the brand portfolio.

As an added touchpoint, Loews Hotels has integrated these specialty libations into its standard cocktail menus, with each drink marked by an icon denoting its low or no ABV content. This approach ensures that individuals seeking alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages have access to a range of options while providing complete transparency and clarity. By incorporating these indicators directly onto the menus, Loews Hotels ensures all beverages are crafted with the same attention and care.