NEW YORK—Loews Hotels & Co named Dan Flannery as chief operating officer (COO). Flannery will draw on more than four decades of hospitality industry experience to lead all aspects of operations for the 25-hotel company.

As COO, he is responsible for developing and implementing strategies to enhance operational efficiency, improve guest experiences, and drive overall business growth. Flannery will be focused on delivering service, optimizing business unit profitability, and ensuring alignment and execution of strategic imperatives across the organization.

Flannery brings a background in operations, training, brand development, food and beverage conceptualization, financial management, and team building to Loews Hotels & Co.

“Dan’s impressive background, tenure in the industry, and all-around skill set position him as the ideal person to lead our operations efforts. His qualifications have us even more excited to see what’s next in this area,” said Alex Tisch, president and CEO, Loews Hotels & Co. “As COO, Dan and his team will continue to deliver exceptional experiences for our guests, team members, and neighbors while bringing new and innovative ideas to achieve performance and guest satisfaction.”

Most recently, he was the CEO of Cape Resorts, and before that role, Flannery created and launched the EDITION luxury lifestyle brand with Ian Schrager. While at EDITION, he opened and operated the brand’s first 15 hotels around the world and in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Iceland, China, Japan, and the Middle East.

During his storied career, Flannery also held regional and general manager responsibilities for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company for its Northeast U.S. hotels, including the Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maryland and currently sits on The Industry Advisory Board for Pennsylvania State University School of Hospitality Management. Flannery previously served on the Advisory Board Executive Committee for the New York University, Tisch Center for Hospitality, Tourism and Sports Management; and on the Dean’s Advisory Council for the Robert H. Smith Business School at the University of Maryland.