BWH Hotels Shares Eco-Conscious Brand Partnerships

PHOENIX, Arizona—BWH Hotels introduced new eco-conscious brand partnerships while continuing to encourage individual properties to prioritize localized sustainability efforts in their respective markets. Coming into 2024, BWH Hotels announced it would be working with Tesla to install electric vehicle charging stations at properties throughout North America, with installation beginning this year, and plans to expand internationally. BWH Hotels is also partnering with Green Key Global to implement a standardized sustainability program across the United States and Canada.

The brand-wide focus on eco-conscious initiatives led Best Western Hotels & Resorts, SureStay Hotels, and WorldHotels properties worldwide to enhance their sustainability practices. From coastline restoration projects to urban beekeeping, the below BWH Hotels properties implement sustainable practices:

Best Western Premier The Lodge On Lake Detroit | Detroit Lakes, Minnesota: Situated on the shore of Big Detroit Lake, the hotel has played a role in restoring and preserving the local shoreline. The property’s efforts have culminated in the Rain Garden Lodge Project, which has planted over 4,000 indigenous perennials to protect the lake from run-off. Alongside local conservation efforts, the property provides eco-friendly offerings, including organic coffee, organic and biodynamic wines, and naturally derived bath and body products. a portion of the bath and body product manufacturer’s profits helps support the honeybee and sustainable pollination research at the University of California, Davis. Additionally, every room in the hotel includes artwork created by local artists, LED lighting, and recycling bins.

Nordic Hotel Forum, WorldHotel Distinctive | Tallinn, Estonia: Located in Tallinn, Estonia, Nordic Hotel Forum is the first hotel in the city to have its own beehives, with over 360,000 bees calling the property home. Leading the way for urban beekeeping in Tallinn, the property has dedicated itself to preserving the insects. The bees have become a part of the onsite restaurant operations, producing the honey served to guests during breakfast. Alongside the beehives, Nordic Forum Hotel is a Green Key Certified property.

Best Western Plus City Hotel Gouda | Gouda, Netherlands: Located in the city center of Gouda next to the Gouwe River, the hotel has more than 215 solar panels on its rooftop that generate up to 25 percent of its total energy usage. Paving the way for a greener future, the hotel has also implemented cover shields on its windows designed to block out the sun while allowing natural daylight, eliminating excessive air conditioning usage. Inside the hotel, sustainability extends to lighting solutions, with 90 percent of its fixtures using energy-efficient LED technology.

Ten Hill Place Hotel, WorldHotels Distinctive | Edinburgh, Scotland: Located in Edinburgh, Scotland, Ten Hill Place Hotel has taken various steps to reduce its environmental impact. The hotel gifts each guest Scottish wildflower seeds, encouraging guests to plant them, positively impacting the country’s ecosystem. The property has also implemented its “Choose to be Green” scheme, which allows guests to forgo housekeeping services, donating five pounds per night to Bowel Cancer UK, alongside the removal of plastic water bottle offerings.

Best Western Plus Kamloops Hotel | Kamloops, Canada: Located in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, the hotel has implemented several on-property sustainability initiatives. It is home to EV charging stations, uses compostable single-use dishes, and has geothermal-heated hot tubs and pools. Best Western Plus Kamloops is dedicated to helping the local community by sourcing supplies from local vendors within 100 miles of the property. The hotel is also a Green Key-rated and Biosphere-committed entity.