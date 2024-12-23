WASHINGTON, DC—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) will end 2024 with a record-high 33 active partnership agreements in a diverse range of industries that reflect AHLA members’ growing interest in the business verticals that will keep them competitive in the years ahead.

New AHLA partners include gold partner DIRECTV HOSPITALITY, and silver partners The Coca-Cola Company, Cvent, Jacaruso Enterprises, and LG Electronics USA. AHLA also welcomed several new associate partners, including Commercial Green Solutions, Foster Garvey, USA Digital, USI, and W.K. Kellogg.

AHLA partnerships provide a range of companies with high-value opportunities to increase their visibility through direct engagement with AHLA members. The new partners announced today join an AHLA roster of more than 30,000 members, 80% of all franchised hotels, and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. In addition to hoteliers, AHLA members include state and local lodging associations, leading hospitality associations, industry service providers and suppliers, universities, and hospitality students.

“This esteemed group of partners will offer valuable insights, products, services, and support to AHLA members,” said AHLA Chief Operating Officer and Senior Executive Vice President Kevin Carey. “We welcome them to the AHLA team and look forward to collaborating to expand economic opportunities for hoteliers and the broader hospitality industry in 2025 and beyond.”

AHLA’s newest partners include: