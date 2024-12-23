WASHINGTON, DC—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) will end 2024 with a record-high 33 active partnership agreements in a diverse range of industries that reflect AHLA members’ growing interest in the business verticals that will keep them competitive in the years ahead.
New AHLA partners include gold partner DIRECTV HOSPITALITY, and silver partners The Coca-Cola Company, Cvent, Jacaruso Enterprises, and LG Electronics USA. AHLA also welcomed several new associate partners, including Commercial Green Solutions, Foster Garvey, USA Digital, USI, and W.K. Kellogg.
AHLA partnerships provide a range of companies with high-value opportunities to increase their visibility through direct engagement with AHLA members. The new partners announced today join an AHLA roster of more than 30,000 members, 80% of all franchised hotels, and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. In addition to hoteliers, AHLA members include state and local lodging associations, leading hospitality associations, industry service providers and suppliers, universities, and hospitality students.
“This esteemed group of partners will offer valuable insights, products, services, and support to AHLA members,” said AHLA Chief Operating Officer and Senior Executive Vice President Kevin Carey. “We welcome them to the AHLA team and look forward to collaborating to expand economic opportunities for hoteliers and the broader hospitality industry in 2025 and beyond.”
AHLA’s newest partners include:
- DIRECTV HOSPITALITY, an AHLA gold partner, is a top entertainment solution for hotels across the country that offers customizable, scalable solutions for any size property. DIRECTV HOSPITALITY delivers a full suite of free-to-guest entertainment that transforms properties and provides the ultimate viewing experience for guests. DIRECTV HOSPITALITY will support key AHLA events, including The Hospitality Show; ForWard, an event that celebrates women in hospitality; and the Night of a Thousand Stars gala, which raises funding to help aspiring hotel employees. Visit here to learn more.
- Coca-Cola Company, an AHLA silver partner, has been refreshing the world and making a difference for over 138 years. It has established a portfolio of drinks that are best positioned to grow in an ever-changing marketplace. From trademark Coca‑Cola to sports, juice, and dairy drinks, alcohol ready-to-drink beverages and more, The Coca-Cola Company has evolved into a total beverage company. Visit here to learn more.
- Cvent, an AHLA silver partner, has provided technology to empower event planners, marketers, hoteliers, and travel professionals around the world since 1999. Cvent is an industry-leader in the meetings, events, and hospitality technology space, and will be the event technology sponsor for several major AHLA events under this partnership. That means Cvent will handle event registration, build attendee hubs, handle onsite registration and badging for attendees, and other aspects of AHLA’s growing list of must-attend events. Visit here to learn more.
- Jacaruso Enterprises, an AHLA silver partner, is the hospitality industry’s leading provider of remote hotel sales services and training. As pioneers of affordable and flexible sales outsourcing solutions, Jacaruso Enterprises helps hotel owners and management companies increase occupancy and revenue. Serving small- to medium-sized hotels across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, Jacaruso delivers expert support designed to drive results. Visit here to learn more.
- LG Electronics USA, an AHLA silver partner, is the leading television provider to the U.S. lodging and hospitality industry. LG offers a range of smart hotel TVs from 43-inches to 86-inches with up to 4K resolution to suit virtually every space from standard guestrooms to penthouse suites, as well as digital signage solutions and video wall displays for conference, banquet and public areas. The powerful LG Pro:Centric Smart platform enables content streaming, interface customization and even networked digital signage capabilities