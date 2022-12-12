Hilton Shares Luxury Brand Growth During and Following 2022

MCLEAN, Virginia—Hilton’s luxury brands will continue growth across their global portfolios with ten openings and the rollout of new signings slated across Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, and LXR Hotels & Resorts. This follows a year of growth in 2022, which will see 12 openings by year’s end, including six Conrad properties, three of them being in the Americas—Tulum, Nashville, and Los Angeles—establishing growth in the existing Americas portfolio to a total of 10 properties. The Conrad brand’s growth in the Americas is the second largest regional brand category growth after the Asia Pacific, which currently has 25 properties. Other new entry markets across the Hilton Luxury Brands portfolio this year included Shanghai, Sardinia, Washington, D.C., Kuwait, and Cancun.

“Hilton’s luxury category continues to set the bar high, with impressive growth in the world’s most sought-out destinations. This momentum continues to demonstrate our commitment to our guests and development partners for the Waldorf Astoria, LXR, and Conrad brands,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “We are excited to see what’s next as we expand our global footprint across some of the most desirable locations around the world, offering world-class experiences to our guests.”

Dino Michael, senior vice president and global category head, Hilton Luxury Brands, said, “Following a phenomenal year of growth in 2022, especially the expansion of Conrad Hotels & Resorts in the Americas, we are excited to continue the pace for 2023 with the first Waldorf Astoria opening in Cairo, our first LXR Hotels & Resorts property opening in Bali, and a new Conrad hotel development in Orlando, Florida. These, coupled with new standout food and beverage experiences across the portfolio, a refreshed focus on spa and brand rituals, and more, reflect our forward vision to bring only the best in class to each and every guest in the world’s most desired destinations.”

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts will continue its presence in international markets into 2023, adding to its current portfolio of 32 properties in 16 destinations with a pipeline of 26 properties set to open in the coming years including the Waldorf Astoria Cairo – Heliopolis.

Additional Waldorf Astoria openings in 2024 include Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island, Waldorf Astoria Tanger, Waldorf Astoria Jakarta, Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur, and the properties Waldorf Astoria New York, Waldorf Astoria London Admiralty Arch (2025), and Waldorf Astoria Osaka (2025).

New in-room bath amenities and brand ritual rollouts to watch this year include the Waldorf Astoria partnership with Aesop. The brand’s iconic Peacock Alley will also be reimagined with a beverage ritual and bar concept in partnership with Proof & Company.

Conrad Hotels & Resorts

With 44 properties, Conrad Hotels & Resorts continues its expansion into new markets, including North Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific region, opening four new hotels in 2023. Openings include:

Conrad Rabat Arzana – Rabat, Morocco (December 2022)

Conrad Shenzhen – Shenzhen, China (Spring 2023)

Conrad Orlando – Florida, United States (Fall 2023)

Conrad Singapore Orchard – Singapore (Fall 2023)

Conrad Chongqing – Chongqing, China (Fall 2023)

Additional openings follow in 2024 with Conrad Residences Bahrain Financial Harbour, Conrad Athens The Ilisian, Conrad Kuala Lumpur, and Conrad Costa Del Sol.

LXR Hotels & Resorts

Hilton’s newest luxury brand, which debuted in 2018, the LXR Hotels & Resorts collection continues its growth trajectory with LXR Hotels & Resorts in Bali, Indonesia (Summer 2023).