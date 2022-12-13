The High-Tech Hotel: Three Tech Investments Hotels Should Consider

1 A Modern, Cloud-Based PMS

The property management system (PMS) is the heart of a hotel’s operations. Formerly, most systems were on-premises, operating on a local network, but today’s hotels demand the flexibility and open capabilities of a cloud-based PMS. That’s because on-premises systems are becoming harder to navigate, from difficulty integrating third-party technology to high overhead costs in maintaining these systems safely and difficulty troubleshooting when something goes wrong. On-premises systems demand time, money, and resources that could be saved by migrating to the cloud.

A cloud-based PMS provides flexibility when it comes to staffing, which is perhaps the industry’s most pressing concern as properties face staffing shortages. Today, the user experience has proven to be a factor in staff retention levels, especially for a workforce without previous hotel experience. With difficult-to-learn systems, staff can become frustrated and contribute to higher turnover. The cloud frees staff from the front desk, allowing employees to serve guests and complete administrative tasks from mobile devices anywhere on the property.

While most hospitality workers tend to be on-property, the cloud allows for a more flexible staffing model, making it possible for employees to work remotely if their position permits. Additionally, the cloud enables remote and hybrid employees to access information such as revenue dashboards, daily reports, and room assignments from either their desktop or a mobile device. The ability to support all members of a team from any location proves paramount in today’s workforce, where the demand for remote jobs remains steadfast.

Beyond improved workforce flexibility, the cloud also gives hoteliers the ability to leverage a broader partner network. By sourcing tools from a variety of vendors, hoteliers can customize their PMS to best fit their needs. The ability to “plug in” new tools—chatbots, analytics, or new upselling tools—quickly and easily helps properties stay agile and innovate more quickly to meet changing consumer demands. Moreover, a cloud-based PMS will regularly receive security and other software updates, ensuring robust cybersecurity and usability over time.