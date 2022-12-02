Remington Hotels Promotes Chris Green to President

DALLAS, Texas—Remington Hotels announced Chris Green’s promotion from divisional president to president. Green has 25 years of hospitality operations experience and joined Remington Hotels in April after the company acquired Chesapeake Hospitality, where he served as CEO. Under his leadership, the company had a reputation as a culture-forward organization with an eye for helping clients through guest experiences. His elevation to President fortifies Remington’s commitment to growth.

“In a world where many management companies focus solely on company growth and cost-savings, Chris and the Chesapeake team focused on its core values of honesty, integrity, and humility early on, setting them apart from the pack,” said Remington CEO Sloan Dean. “With combined resources and an aligned mission, our partnership has led to exciting results. Chris’ leadership ethos is integral to Remington, and his new role will lead to greater success in the new year. Talent always wins out, and Chris has the rare blend of inspirational leadership, entrepreneurial work ethic, and high aptitude. There is a clear reason Chris was CEO at a young age for Chesapeake, and we’d be foolish not to elevate Chris.”

As president, Green will grow the company as a high-touch management partner. He will work with team members, staff, and owners on the ground, leaning into Remington’s slogan “Where Passionate People Thrive.” His passion for community will further foster a culture-focused organization. Over 2022, Remington’s hotels have seen an increase in occupancy and revenue.

“Sloan and I have always been in lock-step when it comes to culture and growth, so Remington has felt like home since I joined the team in April,” says Chris Green. “This transition is a natural next step, and I’m honored to support this incredibly talented team.”