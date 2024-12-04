LivAway Suites Opened Three Properties in November 2024

SALT LAKE CITY—LivAway Suites continued its nationwide expansion with the opening of its newest location in Missoula, Montana. This was LivAway Suites’ third opening in November and the brand’s fourth location overall.

“Missoula has seen a significant influx of remote workers who are relocating for a better quality of life, adding to the area’s population of over 125,000 residents. Digital nomads are some of our target guests as their lifestyle aligns with our mission to provide travelers with an elevated extended-stay experience,” said Kevin Dailey, chief operating officer of LivAway Suites. “LivAway Suites is the ideal option for remote workers, employees of the big tourism, recreation, and healthcare companies in Missoula, along with guests visiting or working with the University of Montana.”

Missoula’s economic, tourism, and cultural attractions make it a good location for the brand’s fourth location. The city’s economy, fueled by institutions such as Saint Patrick Hospital and the University of Montana, presents a backdrop for the latest addition to its portfolio.

“Each grand opening of a LivAway Suites hotel symbolizes our commitment to redefining what value means for our guests and developers,” said Dailey. “This expansion into Missoula underscores our strategy to integrate seamlessly into communities that are thriving economically while serving broader workforce and tourism needs.”

The brand has growth plans with expectations of reaching 50 locations open or under construction by late 2026.