WEST JORDAN, Utah—LivAway Suites has announced the opening of its first hotel located in the Salt Lake City metropolitan area. LivAway Suites caters to construction workers, traveling medical professionals, the military, displaced families, digital nomads, and others seeking intermediate to long-term accommodations.

Having broken ground on this location in West Jordan, Utah, in June 2023, the 126-suite hotel was constructed in just over 12 months and offers suites with fully equipped kitchens and technological enhancements that add to the overall extended-stay experience. According to West77 Partners, the developer of the hotel, the project was completed on schedule and below budget.

The LivAway Suites brand was created to bring economy extended-stay lodging into the 21st century with a real estate-centric operating model. Via its Scandinavian-inspired architecture and design, finishes, and tech-enabled rooms, the hotel has a lean operating model.

“Three years ago, we created LivAway Suites to be the first hotel brand created for developers, by developers. Every decision made by the brand must translate to a higher return on investment for the real estate, otherwise we do not pursue it,” said Kevin Dailey, chief operating officer for LivAway Suites.

In addition to the first opening in West Jordan, Utah, LivAway Suites continues to expand across the country via its eight groundbreakings over the last 11 months. LivAway Suites has plans to break ground on 20 more locations over the next year and open multiple other locations later this year in markets like Nashville, Washington State, Montana, and more.

“This grand opening in West Jordan marks an incredible milestone for LivAway Suites,” remarked Dailey. “It signals our rapid expansion as we remain on pace to have more than 50 hotels open and under construction by 2026. With larger guest suites, improved livability, and a more thoughtful room layout, we know our guests will enjoy the fresh, modern approach to economy extended stay, that gives them everything they need and nothing they don’t.”