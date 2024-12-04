Four Seasons Hotel New York Reimagines Menu Concepts

NEW YORK—The Four Seasons Hotel New York reopened its doors in November, marking a return following several years of closure. With its return, the hotel has released reimagined menu concepts for The Garden Restaurant and TY Bar, which flank the property’s Art Deco lobby. Both venues are open for reservations under the leadership of Executive Chef Maria Tampakis, Executive Pastry Chef Jonathan Pereira, and Director of Food and Beverage Iwona Luksza.

The Garden Restaurant returns with a new Northern Italian-inspired menu crafted by Tampakis, complemented by desserts from Pereira. Located under potted Acacia trees, The Garden offers breakfasts and lunches with views of the grand lobby and 57th Street. Menus at The Garden include breakfasts options such as French toast, a seafood tower, and pancakes with locally sourced ingredients. Lunch options include fritto misto, beef and agnolotti, and branzino. In early 2025, dinner service will debut with standout dishes.

“We’re bringing an Italian-inspired touch that feels both familiar and captivating,” said Tampakis. “Drawing inspiration from Italian flavors and sourcing ingredients from New York’s finest local vendors, we’ve crafted a selection of dishes that are comforting yet nuanced and refined. From breakfast to lunch menus, every item reflects our dedication to quality and an unforgettable guest experience.”

Across the lobby, TY Bar has a selection of cocktails, spirits, wines, and bites. The menu, developed in conjunction with bartender and consultant, Toby Maloney, is a “liquid love letter” to New York City. Drawing on the city’s cocktail history, the menu takes guests on a sip-by-sip journey through the last century of New York City. The new cocktails are an adaptation of originals; each cocktail is a twist on a classic.

“We wanted to celebrate New York’s deep-rooted cocktail culture by creating a menu that’s both nostalgic and innovative,” said Maloney. “TY Bar is an iconic NYC institution, the space itself sets the stage for this journey through the city’s eras. We’ve taken these classic cocktails and elevated them so guests can experience the history and spirit of the city in every sip.”

The food menu at TY Bar, curated Tampakis, complements the New York-centric drink offerings. Guests can enjoy dishes such as crab Louie, steak Diane tartare, and beef wellington. Across from The Garden Restaurant, TY Bar offers a refined atmosphere where New Yorkers once gathered and can now return.