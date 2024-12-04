CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation showed during ILTM Cannes a pipeline of over 50 luxury and lifestyle hotels set to open worldwide by 2026. Luxury travel demand surged in 2023 and continues to rise and with Savills forecasting a 52.8 percent increase in Europe’s existing luxury hotel stock by 2028, highlighting investor confidence in the segment’s growth potential. With 70 percent of Hyatt’s global rooms categorized as luxury and upper upscale and Hyatt having expanded this portfolio by 28 luxury hotels and resorts in the past three years and doubled its luxury room count since 2017, Hyatt is positioned to grow in the market.

The lifestyle hotel segment is similarly growing, driven by experience-focused offerings that appeal to new generations of travelers. Hyatt has quintupled its lifestyle rooms since 2017 and growing by 28 lifestyle hotels in 2024. This has been strengthened by the recent acquisition of Standard International, along with the creation of a dedicated Lifestyle group for Hyatt. This group will be headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in Austin and Bangkok, and led by President and Creative Director Amar Lalvani, former executive chairman of Standard International.

Hyatt’s pipeline of over 50 luxury and lifestyle hotels slated to open globally by 2026 includes openings like Miraval the Red Sea, set to debut in late 2025. This project, marking the Miraval brand’s international debut, will be one of the largest spas in the Red Sea destination.

Other luxury and lifestyle Hyatt openings over the next two years include Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur and Park Hyatt Johannesburg, as well the Andaz Miami Beach and Andaz Gold Coast. These projects will build on the high standard set by Park Hyatt London River Thames, Alila Shanghai, The Standard, Singapore, and The StandardX, Bangkok.

“This year, we have much to celebrate at ILTM, the premier event for the luxury hospitality industry. 2024 has been a strong year for the Europe, Africa and Middle East region, with luxury and lifestyle segments driving this success, as shown by the exceptional performance of our hotels and the excitement around openings like Park Hyatt London River Thames and Park Hyatt Marrakech,” said Javier Águila, group president, EAME, Hyatt. “Our future in these highly sought-after segments looks brighter than ever, thanks to recent acquisitions like Mr & Mrs Smith and Standard International, as well as our commitment to building dedicated teams and leveraging specialized talent to enhance our luxury and lifestyle offerings.”

“It’s great to be at ILTM in Cannes again this year, celebrating the best of the luxury travel sector. I’m particularly excited to share Hyatt’s evolved brand portfolios, which showcases and more thoughtfully aligns our brands to guest preference and travel behavior,” said Crystal Vinisse Thomas, vice president and global brand leader, Lifestyle & Luxury Brands, Hyatt. “We don’t take for granted that we are the brand of choice for high-end travelers. This trust drives us to constantly explore new and innovative ways to deliver unparalleled and unique experiences that exceed guest expectations. Our commitment is to create transformative and memorable travel moments that not only bring our guests back but also reinforce their confidence that Hyatt will always provide the pinnacle of hospitality.”

Full list of luxury and lifestyle openings in the next two years:

Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo del Sol (2025)

Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur (2025)

Park Hyatt Johannesburg (2025)

Park Hyatt Phu Quoc (2025)

Park Hyatt Taipei (2025)

Park Hyatt Cancun (2026)

Park Hyatt Mexico City (2026)

Miraval

Miraval, The Red Sea (2025)

Alila

Alila Dongao Island (2025)

Andaz

Andaz Doha (2025)

Andaz Miami Beach (2025)

Andaz Lisbon (2025)

Andaz One Bangkok (2025)

Andaz Gold Coast (2025)

Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay (2026)

Thompson Hotels

Thompson Miami Beach (2025)

Thompson Shanghai (2025)

Thompson Monterrey (2026)

Dream Hotels

Dream Valle de Guadalupe (July 2025)

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Noor-Us-Sabah Palace (2025)

Hotel La Compañia del Valle (2025)

Keraton at the Plaza (2025)

Inclusive Collection