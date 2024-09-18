Hyatt Selects Oracle OPERA Cloud as Portfolio’s PMS

AUSTIN, Texas—Hyatt has chosen the Oracle OPERA Cloud hospitality platform as the property management system (PMS) for its global hotel portfolio. With OPERA Cloud, Hyatt properties will be able to standardize its operations and data management across more than 1,000 hotels and all-inclusive properties. With a data platform delivering a common user interface and processes across its properties, Hyatt colleagues will have the insights to operate efficiently and provide a more consistent experience for its guests, members, and customers.

“As one of the world’s top hospitality companies, Hyatt is committed to caring for people so they can be their best,” said Cameron Hammond, senior vice president of global field technology Services at Hyatt. “In today’s evolving environment, technology plays a critical role in empowering our colleagues so they can continue to deliver unforgettable experiences to our guests. By moving to OPERA Cloud and extending our long-standing collaboration with Oracle, we will be able to provide our operators and colleagues with a modern, secure platform to deliver better data insights and elevate their roles with more ease and efficiency.”

Built on the performance and security of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), OPERA Cloud PMS will help centralize data at Hyatt’s global properties for insights and operational planning, from a holistic perspective down to the individual property level. Hyatt will also have a view into the preferences of its guests across properties they stay at to deliver more personalized touchpoints over time. With the ability to use OPERA Cloud on mobile devices, colleagues will also have the flexibility to help guests from anywhere and at any time.

“With OPERA Cloud as the secure data and service foundation of its operations, Hyatt will be able to scale its portfolio while providing owners, operators, and colleagues the tools they need to deliver exceptional guest experiences,” said Alex Alt, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Hospitality and Retail. “Moving to the cloud with Oracle will enable Hyatt to unlock a new level of flexibility and service when it comes to innovating with speed and agility to adapt to the unique needs and expectations of each guest, property, and market they serve.”

Leveraging the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP), participating Hyatt properties and their leaders can customize the operations of their property by “plugging in” new capabilities from more than 1,000 pre-integrated business and customer services.