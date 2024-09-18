REDONDO BEACH, California—Women hoteliers from across the nation converged at the 2024 HerOwnership Conference by AAHOA, a two-day event crafted by women for women in the hospitality industry. Centered around the empowering themes of executive presence, hotel ownership, and mental health and wellness, the conference inspired attendees to connect, lead, and thrive in an industry where their voices and leadership are more important than ever.

Some 300 people attended the event, which marked the third annual HerOwnership Conference for AAHOA.

“The hospitality industry stands out because women comprise most of the workforce,” said AAHOA Chairman Miraj S. Patel. “They are not only the backbone of our families but also our industry and association. Women make up about 40 percent of our membership today—a significant and growing presence shaping our organization’s future. As we celebrate our 35th anniversary and reflect on the work and growth, we see how women members have played a crucial role in our association’s development and success.”

Keynote speakers were:

Neeti Dewan, author, speaker, and CEO, spoke on “Mindset Makeover: Personal and Business Growth Strategies of Top Women Hoteliers.”

Raji Brar, co-founder of The Bakersfield Sikh Womens Association and chief operating officer of Countryside, spoke on “Building Bridges: The Power of Women in Political Engagement.”

“Women in hospitality are making a significant impact, and nowhere is that more evident than here at HerOwnership,” said AAHOA President and CEO Laura Lee Blake. “Their vision, empowerment, leadership, and trailblazing efforts are ushering in a new era for the industry. These women strive to provide exceptional service to their guests, make meaningful community impacts, serve as outstanding role models for future generations, expand their portfolios, and shatter barriers.”

The event featured breakout sessions covering each of this year’s conference’s pillars. There were also two pre-conference masterclasses: one by Kalibri Labs on commercial strategy and the second by Gauthier, Murphy & Houghtaling on insurance-purchasing essentials.

“The energy and unity of women hoteliers from across the country was truly inspiring,” said Shetal Zina Patel, women hoteliers director, Western Division. “HerOwnership is not just about breaking barriers, but about creating lasting change—ensuring that future generations of women in our industry are equipped to lead with confidence and vision.”

Networking breaks, ownership conversations, and panel discussions also took place along with the La Dolce Vita Festa Reception.

“Being surrounded by remarkable women in hospitality, all eager to learn and support each other, is truly empowering,” said Purnima Patel, women hoteliers sirector, Eastern Division. “The HerOwnership Conference is not just an event but a movement. We are creating spaces for women to thrive, grow, and own their success in an industry where their leadership redefines the future.”

While the date and location for next year’s event are still to be announced, AAHOA has plans underway for regional HerOwnership events across the United States. These initiatives will build on the momentum of the conference and continue empowering women in hospitality nationwide.