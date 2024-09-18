BWH Hotels China Names Harry Dong President and CEO

PHOENIX, Arizona—BWH Hotels announced that Harry Dong has been named the new president and CEO of BWH Hotels China (Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan), Mongolia, and Nepal. Dong has been with BWH for over 16 years, previously managing procurement, quality analysis, and project development for property hotels in this region. His father, William Dong, previously held this role.

“I am honored to be taking on the leadership role for BWH Hotels China. This company has been part of my family for decades, and I’m proud to carry on the legacy of my father, William Dong,” said Harry Dong, president and CEO of BWH Hotels China. “Thank you to my father for trusting me and for his hard work and commitment that brought the company to where it is today. I am committed to showing hoteliers and customers our commitment to excellence and look forward to taking on new challenges.”

“I look forward to watching Harry as he brings new and innovative ideas to growing BWH Hotels China. His commitment to treating the team with care and respect will continue to help the company grow. I have no doubt under his leadership the company will prosper,” said William Dong, former president and CEO of BWH Hotels China.

With 10 hotels in the region and a growing pipeline of properties, Harry Dong will be responsible for the development strategy for new properties and supporting the already established hotels in his region. The BWH Hotels portfolio includes 19 brands across the entire chain scale segment all with development opportunities in China.

“I am excited for Harry to take the leadership role for BWH Hotels China. His experience and knowledge will be tremendously helpful as we continue to grow in this region. I look forward to supporting him as we work together to leverage the power of the BWH Hotels global distribution system, loyalty program, and quality assurance,” commented Ron Pohl, president of WorldHotels and international operations for BWH Hotels.