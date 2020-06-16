How Hotels Can Bounce Back by Accommodating the “New Norm”

1 Respect Personal Space

Guests are already wary of being away from home as it is, so going above and beyond could make a significant difference in their experiences. Keep employee and guest interactions positive, but also respectful of personal space. When checking guests in, figure out a strategy that executes social distancing. Make sure that employees are always keeping their space, even while cleaning and sanitizing common areas. Essentially, all hotels should be and must be cleaner and more enjoyable than ever before—guests want their hotel experience to feel as comfortable and stress-free as their own home without sacrificing the experience of getting away from it all.