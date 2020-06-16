DALLAS — Global hotel management company Aimbridge Hospitality this week launched AIMConnect, a strategy to execute small meetings and events in response to the new environment and safety guidelines.

Developed internally, AIMConnect focuses on four pillars for successful small meetings and events: redesigning the hotel through social distancing and leveraging technology; implementing innovative food and beverage services; instilling client confidence through education and communication; and executing safe events. Aimbridge Hospitality associates are trained on the program through a series of educational webinars, tools, and resources.

AIMConnect was developed alongside Aimbridge Hospitality’s newly implemented AIMClean training program, setting strategies and plans in motion to support hotels reopening in this new environment.

“We understood the importance of being proactive in developing tools, guidance, and resources for our hotels to build confidence with meeting planners and guests,” said Elie Khoury, executive vice president of operations at Aimbridge Hospitality. “With our AIMConnect program, and through the use of innovation and teamwork, our corporate and hotel meetings and event experts are reimagining what the meetings experience can be and providing creative solutions to deliver for our guests.”

AIMConnect is developed in alignment with CDC guidelines with a focus on events and small gatherings of less than 50 people. The program is design­­ed to be scalable across Aimbridge Hospitality’s portfolio of hotels, and will continually evolve in response to pandemic updates, the company said.

