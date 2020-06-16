RIDGELAND, Miss. — Kerioth Corporation, headquartered in Ridgeland, Miss., recently announced the topping out construction milestone of Mississippi’s first AC Hotel by Marriott in Ridgeland’s The Township at Colony Park. The topping out signifies the completion of the building’s preliminary structural framework with the placement of its final steel beam.

Upon completion, the hotel will have 132 rooms and suites on five floors, a lobby bar, and 1,050 square feet of meeting space. Located on Township Avenue, the hotel will neighbor Kerioth’s corporate headquarters as well as four additional hotels within The Township at Colony Park, a mixed-use project developed by Kerioth.

“We are pleased with the significant progress made on the Marriott AC Hotel in The Township at Colony Park,” said Clint Herring, Kerioth Corporation president, and chief executive officer. “Ahead of opening early next year, we are excited that we will be providing future guests this special European flair experience.”



The hotel broke ground in March 2019 and is slated to open early next year. Brent Barron of Barron Studio Architects in Jackson, Miss., is the architect for the AC Hotel Ridgeland. Kerioth is both developing and performing as the general contractor. The hotel will be managed by Tampa, Florida-based McKibbon Hospitality. The Township at Colony Park also includes approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space; approximately 130,000 square feet of Class A office space; four other hotels; The Club, a health and fitness center; a 110-unit retirement center; four banks; nine restaurants; 133 single-family residences; and 36 townhouses. The AC Hotel by Marriott will be the fifth hotel in the development.

