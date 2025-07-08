HHM Hotels Announces Restructuring of Its Leadership Team

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania—HHM Hotels announced a restructuring of its leadership team, introducing several strategic promotions and appointments across operations and commercial divisions. These moves are designed to accelerate performance, elevate owner relations, and prepare the organization for the next chapter of growth.

“These appointments reflect HHM Hotels’ commitment to building a high-performance culture by investing in the exceptional talent that drives our business forward and ensures that future and current clients benefit from the expertise and deep market knowledge,” said Dani Elhachem, chief operating officer, HHM Hotels.

The portfolio will now be overseen by a group of executive vice presidents. Promoted to executive vice president of operations were Cathy O’Brien, Hiram Negron, and Doug Wilkins. Ray Perez continues to serve in his current capacity as executive vice president of operations. Marsha Ray, executive vice president, head of Canadian operations, was hired as well.

“This is not business as usual,” said Naveen Kakarla, president and chief executive officer of HHM Hotels. “Our leadership team is committed to driving long-term owner value and performance. And I am happy to do it with so many internal elevations plus industry-leading outside talent excited to come be a part of HHM Hotels.”

With Raul Moronta joining as chief revenue officer in late 2024, the company is taking a step toward unifying revenue management, distribution, marketing, and E-commerce efforts. As part of the changes, Lindsey Johnson was elevated to senior vice president, head of sales, to lead all hotel sales initiatives.

“This new structure for our operating company allows us to act faster, provide deeper support to our on-property teams, and maximize performance in every segment and market,” Elhachem added.