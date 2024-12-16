NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc., announced two Everhome Suites opening in Fayetteville, North Carolina and Cheyenne, Wyoming, and a groundbreaking in Clarksville, Tennessee. These developments address the continued demand for extended stay accommodations, which continues to exceed supply, and reflect Choice Hotels’ strategic focus in key high-growth regions. In total, Choice Hotels has seven Everhome Suites open, over 20 under construction, nearly 30 expected to open by the end 2025, and over 65 in the pipeline.

All three hotels were developed in collaboration with Highside Companies. Choice Hotels and Highside Companies have four Everhome Suites open and 13 under construction as collaborators. “Based on the operations results we’ve seen, we are thrilled to add more Everhome Suites hotels to our portfolio,” said Justin Roberts, CEO, Highside Companies. “We appreciate our strong relationship with Choice and the dedicated attention and support we’ve received. We look forward to the continued expansion of our collaboration in extended-stay hospitality.”

“The addition of these new properties underscores the strength of our extended-stay portfolio, of our Everhome Suites new construction brand, and our commitment to supporting owners in meeting the growing demand for this segment,” said Ron Burgett, senior vice president, Extended Stay Development, Choice Hotels. “These properties reflect our exceptional collaboration with Highside Companies and our shared dedication to providing high-quality extended-stay accommodations.”

The hotel details are as follows:

Everhome Suites Fayetteville is located at 1720 Convoy Lane and has 114 rooms. Strategically situated near the intersection of Highway 24 and I-295, and the closest hotel to the main entrance of Fort Liberty, the property meets market demand and serves Fayetteville, a growing hub for defense, industrial, and healthcare sectors.

Everhome Suites Cheyenne is located at 1628 W Lincolnway and has 114 rooms. Cheyenne, the capital and most populous city of Wyoming, is a growing hub for defense, manufacturing, healthcare, and government, and the property is situated in a mixed-use development close to Francis Warren Air Force Base, major advanced manufacturing employers, and medical facilities such as Cheyenne Regional Hospital and Cheyenne VA Medical Center.

Everhome Suites Clarksville is located at 1142 Stacy Johnson Boulevard and will have 115 rooms. The property serves Clarksville, known for its strong industrial base and thriving local economy. Clarksville is home to over 50 manufacturing facilities, Austin Peay State University, and Fort Campbell. The hotel is expected to open in the spring of 2026.

“Our new Everhome Suites properties in Clarksville, Cheyenne, and Fayetteville highlight our commitment to meeting the unique needs of extended-stay guests across key regions,” said Matt McElhare, vice president and lead for extended stay brands, Choice Hotels. “From military personnel to project workforce and healthcare professionals, these properties are thoughtfully designed to provide a welcoming and comfortable experience for a diverse mix of visitors, ensuring they have everything they need to feel at home during their stay.”

Everhome Suites offers the comforts of home along with many other convenient amenities, including the following:

Every room has a fully equipped kitchen with full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher, stovetop, microwave, flatware, cookware and plenty of counter space;

Spa-style bathrooms with high-quality fixtures;

Large closets and additional open and closed storage;

Select number of premium one-bedroom suites that feature in-room washer and dryer

Locally inspired touches including artwork, food and beverage offerings in the Homebase Market, and a signature mural at the main entrance;

Weekly housekeeping;

Free WiFi;

Pet-friendly options;

Contemporary multipurpose lobby;

Communal outdoor amenity area with barbeque grills, firepits, and green spaces; pools at select locations

24/7 self-serve, tech-enabled Homebase Market with food, beverages and groceries;

24/7 fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio and strength-training equipment, including Peloton bikes;

24/7 guest laundry facilities.

Choice offers dedicated tools and resources focused on the extended-stay segment, including Choice Maps, a platform that analyzes proprietary data through AI and best-in-class data science tools to identify markets and sites with the highest demand potential. Additionally, Choice has a dedicated extended-stay sales, revenue management, marketing, and brand development and operations teams to support owners.

Choice Hotels, with a franchise-first focus and an industry-leading retention rate, has been committed to providing its hotel owners with the support they need to succeed since it launched the country’s first hotel chain in 1941. Today, Choice offers owners a suite of cutting-edge cloud-based solutions, including the choiceEDGE guest reservation platform and the choiceADVANTAGE property management system to help owners effectively manage room rates, distribution channels, and inventory.