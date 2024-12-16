MCLEAN, Virginia—Grubhub Onsite and Hilton are expanding their partnership by bringing on-demand food, grocery, and convenience item delivery to over 2,600 hotels across the Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, and Spark by Hilton brands. This expansion means more guests can now enjoy seamless access to Grubhub’s extensive Marketplace of more than 375,000 merchants by simply scanning a QR code, offering the ultimate convenience during their stay. Guests also enjoy one free month of Grubhub+ for perks like $0 delivery fees, lower service fees, and 5% back on pickup orders, making it even easier for guests to get the items they need.

This rollout builds on the success of Grubhub Onsite at Homewood Suites by Hilton and Home2 Suites by Hilton, where the program launched in 2023. Since then, orders to Hilton properties have more than doubled, with Sunday being the most popular day for orders. Guests have ordered everything from pad thai and caesar salad to phone chargers, deodorant, cold remedies, and nail polish remover. This expanded partnership complements Hilton’s existing offerings by providing guests with additional flexibility to meet their unique needs and cravings.

“Expanding our partnership with Hilton is a testament to our successful alliance and the strong demand for our service among guests seeking convenient, affordable delivery,” said Rob DelaCruz, vice president and general manager, Grubhub Onsite. “Whether it’s comfort food from a local restaurant, groceries to complete a meal, or forgotten toiletries, we’re devoted to supporting Hilton’s guests while they’re away from home.”

“At Hilton, our goal is to make every stay as comfortable and convenient as possible,” said Bill Duncan, senior vice president and global category head, All Suites and Focused Service Brands, Hilton. “The expansion of our Grubhub Onsite partnership to include Hampton, Tru, and Spark enhances the amenities offered at our beloved hotels, offering even more value to our guests and ensuring they have easy access to the items they want during their stay.”

This collaboration continues Hilton’s legacy of elevating the guest experience through innovative offerings that meet travelers’ evolving needs. Guests at participating properties will now enjoy expanded options for dining, essentials, and indulgences—all delivered directly to their hotel.