Chattanooga, Tenn. — HOTELSIGNS.com, a division of Intersign Corporation, opened voting for its fourth annual charity donation event on November 4, 2020. In this time of upheaval, it is more important than ever to support the greater hospitality industry—a sector that has felt a significant impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s charity donation event focuses on three organizations that directly assist frontline employees.

Open to the public, everyone is invited to cast their vote—once per day—for one of this year’s three nominated charities. The voting period ends on December 17, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. ET, with the charity accumulating the most votes receiving a $5,000 donation from Intersign Corporation—winner to be announced in January.

This year’s nominees are as follows:

Golden Rule Charity is a national 501(c)(3) organization inspired by the hard-working restaurant and hospitality employees who may find themselves in need of an emergency crisis grant (such as medical, food, shelter, and transportation). Their mission: Serving the needs of hospitality employees in times of crisis and in joy—one individual at a time, one community at a time.

is a national 501(c)(3) organization inspired by the hard-working restaurant and hospitality employees who may find themselves in need of an emergency crisis grant (such as medical, food, shelter, and transportation). Their mission: Serving the needs of hospitality employees in times of crisis and in joy—one individual at a time, one community at a time. CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees , a national 501(c)3 founded by industry veterans, is dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent or child is navigating through a medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death, or impacted by a natural disaster. Since 2004, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped more than 1,200 families in 49 states.

, a national 501(c)3 founded by industry veterans, is dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent or child is navigating through a medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death, or impacted by a natural disaster. Since 2004, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped more than 1,200 families in 49 states. The Above and Beyond Foundation recognizes and rewards the front line workers of the hospitality industry for their outstanding and tireless work. They honor the individuals that hold positions as housekeepers, stewards, bus drivers, servers, cooks, laundry attendants, AV techs, and others who go above and beyond to make vacations, meetings, incentive programs, and business travel an outstanding experience. Since April, the foundation has begun issuing $500 grants to workers unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOTELSIGNS.com is proud to support the work of philanthropic organizations that have adapted quickly in these times to serve their communities and encourages all to cast their votes at https://www.hotelsigns.com/charity-vote-2020.