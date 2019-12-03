COLUMBUS, Ohio — Red Roof recently launched its Room in Your Heart campaign to give back to charities across the country that assist and support military members, children, and pets.

When travelers book a stay November 11 through December 31st using the promo code “Room” at any Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+, The Red Collection, or a HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof property, they will receive a 15 percent discount on the room rate and in turn the company will donate 15 percent to their favorite charities, up to $25,000. The donation will benefit Flying Horse Farms, Canine Companions for Independence, Freedom Alliance, and The Sunshine Kids Foundation.

“Doing good is a mandate at Red Roof. Our Room in Your Heart campaign exemplifies our deep commitment to causes that are near and dear to us that help those in need,” said Andrew Alexander, president of Red Roof. “Corporate social responsibility and social giving are embedded in our culture as demonstrated not only through monetary donations but also through ongoing employee engagement and volunteerism.”

The campaign will benefit four philanthropic organizations that provide special experiences, needed services, and love. These include: Flying Horse Farms, which provides free transformative camp experiences for children with serious illnesses and their families; Canine Companions for Independence, which provides highly-trained assistance dogs for children, adults, and veterans with disabilities, free of charge; Freedom Alliance, which supports American troops and their families with care packages, grants, scholarships, and other programs; and The Sunshine Kids Foundation, which provides positive group activities for children with cancer.

“Our holiday offer is a deal with a purpose,” notes Marina MacDonald, chief marketing officer, Red Roof. “These charitable groups are doing amazing work and when guests stay with us for the holidays, they can feel good knowing they are helping us move closer to our giving goal. It’s a win-win for everyone.”