Three Hospitality Organizations Getting Into the Spirit of Giving

1 Hilton Denver City Center Collects Socks for Denver’s Homeless

Downtown Denver’s Hilton hotel is collaborating with Denver-based non-profit Sock It To Em’ to collect new socks for those in need. According to the organization’s founder, Sue Lee, socks are the most-frequently-requested item at homeless shelters. The hotel set a goal of collecting 1,000 pairs of socks.

The donation drive will run through December 22, 2018. Hilton Denver City Center will accept new socks in their lobby, as well as at various group meetings and event functions hosted at the hotel.

As an added incentive to participate in the drive, the property’s catering team is offering a 10 percent discount on new meeting and event functions for on-site groups of 20+ who participate in this charitable giveback opportunity.